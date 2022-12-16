Girls Basketball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play St Peter & Paul from Easton, Maryland on Thursday night. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 58 to 21. The Lady Firebirds will be in action on Friday as they host Colonel Richardson.

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to play the Salisbury School on Thursday. The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 46 to 30. The Lady Warriors will be in action on December 28th as they play in the Washington Tournament.

Boy’s Basketball

The Nandua Warriors traveled to play the Salisbury School on Thursday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 84 to 70. The Warriors fall to 4-2 on the season and will be in action again next Wednesday at the North Dorchester Tournament. They will take on Pocomoke.