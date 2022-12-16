By Linda Cicoira

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to a decade in prison Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for attempted armed robbery in connection with events that lead to the May 2019 murder of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven.

Four years of the term was suspended for Lavar Heath of Onancock. Heath pleaded guilty to the charge in an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. In exchange for the plea, a count of murder and two firearms offenses were not prosecuted.

Heath admitted to authorities that he went with several others to meet Rogers to purchase marijuana, but he said he never got out of the car.

At the trial, Morgan said, Heath “at least” knew what was happening, but he was not the shooter.