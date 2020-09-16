Picture courtesy of Gordon Campbell at At Altitude Gallery.

The 2020 Bayside Poker Run has been postponed to Sunday, Sept. 27 due to forecasted high winds.

This fun and leisurely day on the waters will be held between Nandua and Onancock creeks. It will start with a Blessing of the Fleet and a brief ecumenical service at 8:30 a.m. followed by a captains’ meeting at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club and conclude with an awards banquet at the club starting at 4 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by the Onancock Rotary Club with the assistance of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club, who has conducted this event the previous 13 years. Proceeds will go to 10 nonprofit organizations serving the Eastern Shore and scholarships.

Registration has been extended to Thursday, Sept. 24 and will be limited to the first 30 boats. Registration forms are available from Courtney Nottingham at mrs.anott2014@gmail.com or by calling 757-710-5739. Registration forms can also be picked up at 25020 Shore Parkway Suite 1E, Onley, Va. 23418 (Onley Town Center).

Registration for the event is $100 for the boat and captain plus $25 for each crew member. Captain’s Sponsors are also available for $250 and includes three crew members plus recognition on signs and in the program. Additional sponsorships are also available for business and individuals who wish to support the organizations who will benefit from the proceeds of the event.

Prizes will be awarded at the post event banquet with food served by the Island House staff following COVID-19 regulations in an area that allows social distancing. Protocols will also be followed at various checkpoints along the route.

.