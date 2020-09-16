Northampton County reported an additional COVID-19 death in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, despite its last reported COVID-19 case being reported on August 29. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 51 tests for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia reported 704 additional test positives Wednesday morning with 151 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 8 to 678 statewide. Virginia has 3,695 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients statewide.

20 new deaths were reported statewide Wednesday morning with 25 newly reported probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health reported a large increase in COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, which it attributed to a backlog in reporting.

Virginia processed 14,298 tests for a test positive rate of 4.9%.

.