By Michael Henry, Camp Director, Camp Occohannock on the Bay

Camp Occohannock on the Bay would like to thank all of the Polar Duck Dippers, businesses, churches, and individuals for showing their support for the Polar Duck Dip 2021. With the state our world is in due to Covid, Camp Occohannock on the Bay can not thank our supporters enough for their support during these hard times.

Our goal was to raise $15,000, and with the community’s support, Camp Occohannock was able to raise over $18,000 (and counting) during these challening economic times! With the money raised we will able to keep camp running well into 2021 not knowing the turn-out of this year.

We are still accepting donations! To donate, visit www.ootbay.org!

We are going to have Summer Camp as normal in 2021! Registration is now live on our Camper’s Page on our Website. For up-to-date information on our summer programs, follow Camp Occohan nock on social media, visit our Website, and listen for updates on the local radio. We are open now for small family retreats and small group retreats that follow the Virginia Governor’s guidelines and restrictions.

Polar Duck Dip 2021 Business Sponsors: Livingston and Kellam Wealth Management LLC, Don’s Seafood, Herbert Senn, Elvie Electric, Onancock Building Supply, Broadwater Farms, Buchanan Subaru, Pocomoke Animal Hospital, Edward Jones, H.W. Drummond Inc., Bundick Well & Pump, A&N Electric, Mears Oil Co. , T’s Corner, State Farm, Chesapeake Investment Planning, Eastern Shore Signs

Polar Duck Dip 2021 Dippers: Jackie Rossignol, Ashley Rossignol, Laura Marshall, George Hilliard, Wayne Johnson, Michael Henry, Brenda Laws, Cameron Mears, Kendra Powell, Amy Eckard, Alex Joyner, Tobias Lutz, Parson Lutz, Coraline Lutz.