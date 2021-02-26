1.LF 2 bedroom home 709-8887
2.LF small wheelchair and simple-to-use cell phone 757-665-4601
3.Nigerian Alpine goats 757-709-4441
4.Remington limb saw $20 757-787-7416
5.2 fairly new cell phones $25 apiece 757-787-7969
6.Honda 250 ES, runs good, red and black, tear in seat $1,200, cage tanks 250gal $20 apiece 757-894-9719
7.LF 32ft aluminum extension ladder in good shape 757-678-6169
8.LF gaming desk 757-709-9544
9.LF small dog for companionship 757-350-0652
10.Yamaha GTR50 757-710-3876
11.Decorative bedroom dresser set w/ nightstand, second bedroom set, antique desk w/ cabinet on top 980-312-2718
12.LF weight bench for a reason price 757-710-7289
13.1993 Dodge Caravan $500 757-710-4905
14.Brand new wood stove $500 665-4415
15.2 electric heaters, 2 implements, LF old shotgun or high caliber pistol 757-387-7506
16.Complete Chevy v8 5.7 engine, 3/4in gun stock oak flooring $500 757-787-2186 ask for Bill
17.LF walker w/ wheels for reasonable price 894-5700
18.Cable box, Color TV, upright vacuum cleaner 757-331-2598