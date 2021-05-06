As 10 year Chairman of Accomack Cty. Republicans last November I published a article in the Eastern Shore Post telling everyone why I would be voting for Donald Trump. It went something like this. I will be voting FOR freedom of speech, the second amendment, judges that protect the constitution, election security, police to be respected, unborn babies, the American flag, along with several other red bloodied American values.

I have now been ask if I would publicly tell everyone who I will be voting for and why in the Virginia Republican convention being help this coming Saturday.(May 8) All of us who sign up to be a delegate will vote between 9am and 4pm @ the Club Car Cafe in Parksley Va. First let me say there is no such thing as a perfect candidate. We will all have to compromise on some of the many issues we have in Virginia.

For Governor there are 6 choices, I will be voting for Pete Snyder. Pete is a retired business man who is a self made billionaire who sold his information business for over one billion dollars therefor can afford to seek office and or raise enough money to win. Pete is from the Charlottesville area and well know in Northern Virginia where more than 80% of the Virginia voters are. Pete is pretty much in favor of all the reasons we voted for Donald. However just as important is he can WIN the general election against of the democrats candidates. We win nothing it we select a nice republican candidate but loose the general election. Please Please vote for the ONLY candidate who can Win the general election in November. For LT. Governor, we have two pretty good choice I am likely to vote for Glenn Davis, but Tim Hugo is not a bad choice. For Attorney General we also have two good choices: One, Jason Miyares and second, Chuck Smith. I will be voting for Jason simply because I have know him many years. Both are strong on the constitution.

Again we must all remember there is no perfect candidate, but we have to have a ticket that can beat the democrats in November. Pete Snyder is the ONLY candidate with any chance of winning the Governorship and make Virginia RED again.

VOTE SATURDAY May the 8th.9-am 4pm Club Car CafeParksley , Va.Wesley EdwardsBelle Haven, Va.

Forgive my typing and spelling I am just to old with fat fingers.

