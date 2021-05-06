1.Coleman 3500 gas generator w/ new carburetor $350, 19ft galvanized boat trailer, needs new skids, Bluebird school bus, missing all but 2 seats, has 4 bolt main engine, 757-710-8606

2.Brand New Maxxis tires, 2 25x8x12 & 2 25x10x12, 110 Lug Pattern $250 757-894-3863

3.FREE Used Dryer & large microwave 321-431-1770

5.Kate Spade flip-flop sandals, navy blue, cushioned heel $20 757-787-7351

6.Brand new Verizon Jetpack phone w/ unlimited 4G model AC791L $125 757-350-5184

7.John Deere 42in cut riding mower $500 obo, brand new 10×12 shed, in package $750 obo 757-270-4840

8.2008 Hyundai Tuscan $4,300 443-523-5741

9.Husqvarna 16in Chainsaw, model #142, just serviced, new blade, chain, etc 434-962-0286

10.LF 2 small Windows, size 19in.x24in. 757-665-6391

11.LF 1-2 bedroom apartment/house in Onancock or Chincoteague areas, preferably within a range of 30 miles 973-997-1208

12.Several 55gal burn barrels $20 apiece 787-4633

13.Handicap scooter in excellent condition 757-678-2854

14.443-880-1331 Ride-Em-Als battery operated children’s horse toy $125, full size bed & box spring w/ frame $40, bouncy house for rent for $50

15.36in black stone griddle grill 757-710-3876

16.757-331-2598 upright vacuum cleaner, house phone, color tv, LF microwave

17.FREE pecan wood 757-414-0505

18.LF 48in deck for a John Deere mower 757-709-4287

19.757-350-9849 LF somebody to help remove a fallen tree

20.275gal oil tank $75 obo, 2 microwaves, TV stand $20 757-678-7483

21.FREE brand new blue Queen sofa & large antique dining table w/ 8 chairs in okay condition 757-710-0961

22.Crab steamer in excellent condition $25, 50 extra heavy duty tent pegs $3 each or $75 for all 757-787-7268

23..First Edition Northampton County personal property tax books, LF mix breed puppy within age range of 8 weeks and 4 months 757-999-0083

24.LF refrigerator freezer in good condition 442-9702

25.LF pickup truck 757-377-4162