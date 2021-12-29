Deyonka Chandler presents donation to Dr. Laura Kerbin

ONANCOCK, Virginia – Long time Zumba instructor and community advocate Deyonka Chandler was inspired by her friends and students who are breast cancer survivors to support local breast cancer patients.

For the second year in a row, Chandler and her Zumba students collected donations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They directed those donations to the Riverside Shore Cancer Center to support its patients who have financial needs that impact their ability to fight their disease.

Chandler teaches her classes at the Eastern Shore Family YMCA in Onley and has been active there for two years. Zumba is a nationwide dance exercise program that has a history of supporting breast cancer causes. While breast cancer is an important cause for Chandler, she is quick to point out that she and her students similarly support colon cancer and other causes as well.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Ms. Chandler, her students and other like-minded donors,” said Beverly Bowden, Director at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center. “Their thoughtfulness will make a big difference for Shore community members who are on a particularly difficult journey right now. Taking care of our neighbors is what we on the Eastern Shore do best, and Ms. Chandler embodies that generosity.”

For more information on making a gift to help Shore patients, visit www.riversideonline.com/foundation or call 757-302-2140.

