AP photo.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are under water in Virginia ahead of the midterm congressional elections, according to new results from the Wilder School Commonwealth Poll.

Biden has an approval rating in Virginia of 39%, while 55% disapprove of his job performance. His 39% mark matched his national job approval figure in a June Associated Press poll.

The Wilder School poll found strong party splits on Biden. Among independents, just 35.2% said they approved of the president’s job performance.

“The issues — the pandemic, increasing cost of living, gasoline prices and pervasive crime — are best measured by the most affected areas: the people,” said L. Douglas Wilder, a Democrat who served as governor from 1990 to 1994.

“The lack of support for this administration demonstrates that they are missing the mark.”

The Wilder School previously released figures showing that Gov. Glenn Youngkin — who is considering a 2024 presidential run — has an approval rating of 49% that topped his disapproval mark of 39%.

The survey also found that a majority of respondents believe Virginia’s abortion laws “are reasonable and should not be altered.”

The Biden job approval figures underscore the headwinds Democrats face as they try to retain control of the House of Representatives in the midterm congressional elections.

Youngkin and national GOP groups are pushing to turn seats in three competitive contests.

In Hampton Roads, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, faces state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach. In a newly configured Northern Virginia district, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, faces Yesli Vega, a Prince William County supervisor and deputy sheriff. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, faces retired U.S. Navy captain Hung Cao in a district based in Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Under current Virginia law, abortion remains legal during the first and second trimesters of a pregnancy — and in the third trimester if three physicians attest that there is a health risk to the woman.

.