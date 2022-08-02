“A business with no sign is a sign of no business,” quipped Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury during last week’s Northampton Board of Supervisors work session.

He quoted the old adage as County Administration Charlie Kolakowski went through Northampton’s sign ordinance identifying areas in need of upgrading.

Currently, Northampton’s ordinance requires 100 foot setbacks, as well as confusing language on sizing and has details about the types of incandescent light bulbs which can be used to illuminate signs. Additionally, the current code does not allow resumption of the sign if it hasn’t been in use for two years, yet doesn’t specify what ‘in use’ means and the County provides no notice to owners.

“This language needs to be tightened up,” said Kolakowski.

After discussion, the Board asked Kolakowski to have staff look at the ordinance, and make recommendations to the Planning Commission.

During the discussion, it was also pointed out Northampton only allows political signs within 60 days of an election, meaning signs for this November’s election are technically illegal if placed out before September 8.

