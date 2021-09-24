Republican candidate for Governor Glen Youngkin will visit the Eastern Shore Wednesday September 29.

Youngkin will be at Maria’s Restaurant on Maddox Blvd. on Chincoteague at 10:00 a.m.

Youngkin along with Delegate Rob Bloxom will attend a “Back the Blue” lunch at the Onancock Elks Lodge on Wednesday, September 29 from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Onancock Elks Lodge on Front Street in Accomac. The event is open to the public and a free lunch will be provided for all law enforcement and first responders. The event is also open to the public with donations welcome.

Then Youngkin will attend an Eastern Shore barbecue at Woodlands Farm 6507 Seaside Road near Exmore at 5:30p.m.

Youngkin is running neck and neck with former Governor Terry McAuliffe according to recent polls.

