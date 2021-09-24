The Eastern Shore is continuing to see high daily reports in COVID-19 metrics as the Eastern Shore, along with the rest of the southeast, is experiencing the ‘Southern Spike.’

Virginia has seen COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase over the past 90 days, however, those increases to date have been significantly less than the spikes the Commonwealth saw over the 2020-2021 winter.

Virginia COVID-19 Cases

Virginia COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Virginia COVID-19 Deaths

The Eastern Shore’s story appears mixed.

While Accomack County’s current wave has seen fewer cases, there have been more hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths reported. Accomack County’s Accomack has reported 20 COVID-19 deaths over the past three months, where only 15 deaths were reported over the winter spike.

Accomack County COVID-19 Cases

Accomack County COVID-19 Hospitalization

Accomack County COVID-19 Deaths

Northampton has seen case and hospitalization levels near the levels of the winter wave, but has only reported two additional deaths in the past 90 days.

The current wave has affected the Eastern Shore’s school systems differently.

Nandua’s Friday evening football game was canceled due to COVID related issues.

So far, Northampton’s School System has had very few COVID-19 issues and hasn’t had to take serious action.

Broadwater Academy has moved to remote learning for middle and upper until October 4. Pre-K and lower school is still meeting in person.

“The biggest challenge is quarantine due to identified close contacts with the VDH, and among the adults and faculty which has made staffing a challenge,” said Head of Schools Fran Ryan.

Broadwater’s upper school has had no cases or contacts on cross country and football, and these teams are still practicing and playing, but students are doing remote learning.

