RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning a celebratory inaugural weekend that will include a mix of ticketed events and other functions open to the public, according to a program that also touts an appearance by an unspecified Grammy-winning musical artist.

Youngkin will be sworn in Jan. 15 as Virginia’s 74th governor and the first Republican elected to the office since 2009.

The political newcomer and former private equity executive defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in last month’s election, part of an exceedingly successful election cycle for Republicans. GOP candidates were elected to the offices of attorney general and lieutenant governor, and the party flipped control of the state House.

Youngkin, who emphasized his outsider status and Virginia roots in his run, announced on Tuesday a schedule of events for the inaugural weekend under the theme, “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.” The Associated Press also obtained a program outlining each event and the associated costs in greater detail.

“The theme for inauguration weekend celebrates Virginia’s spirit — one linked to a rich history, but an even more exciting future as Virginians come together to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin and his wife Suzanne said in a news release.

It’s standard for inaugural weekends full of pomp and circumstance to include both public and invite-only or ticketed functions. Multiple millions of dollars are typically raised by inaugural committees from corporate interests and other donors.

