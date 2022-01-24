RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order intended to continue offering hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers extra flexibility as they deal with the latest COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The state’s newly inaugurated Republican chief executive also laid out what he called his “ COVID Action Plan.” He pledged to prioritize vaccine education, outreach and distribution, and to tackle testing supply shortages, which have been a national problem for weeks.

“Today’s announcements are designed to give Virginians the tools and resources needed to make the best decisions for their families, strengthen our hospital systems, and ensure a strong recovery as we encounter new challenges associated with the pandemic that has become part of our everyday life,” he said in a statement.

