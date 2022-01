Units from Parksley, Bloxom and Tasley responded to a tractor trailer fire on Rt. 13 near Pastoria early Sunday. The fire was reported at 5:52 a.m. According to the Parksley VFD Facebook page, the cargo was non toxic. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly and had the scene clear at 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. Both the tractor and the trailer were destroyed. You can see more photos on the Parksley VFD Facebook page.

Photo courtesy Parksley VFD Facebook Page