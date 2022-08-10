Governor Glen Youngkin said Tuesday that the raid on former President Trump’s Mara Lago home was “a stunning move by the DOJ and FBI. This same DOJ labeled parents in Loudoun County as terrorists and failed to enforce federal law to protect Justices in their homes. Selective, politically motivated actions have no place in our democracy.”

The comment was made on Youngkin’s personal twitter feed.

Youngkin referred to the controversy over a high school student who assaulted students in two different Loudoun schools, as well as the protests that followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

The Associated Press called the FBI’s raid of Mar A Lago “a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.”

