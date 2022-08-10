Eastern Shore Rural Health would like patients to know they are still dealing with phone issues stemming from Friday evening’s storms.

“The severe thunderstorms that swept through the area on Friday, August 5 resulted in damage to Eastern Shore Rural Healthcare System’s telephone and Internet systems,” said ESRH CEO Matt Clay. “Our team is working to resolve the issue. However, there are still intermittent issues in our health center locations.”

All health centers are still open and seeing patients while we work to resolve the matter. Patients with scheduled appointments are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to register. Existing patients who do not have appointments but need advice, assistance (like a prescription refill) or need to be seen should come to their health center. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please visit your local emergency room or dial 9-1-1.

Eastern Shore Rural Health thanks you for your patience while they work to fully restore service, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

.