Summer camp at the Y is a place for children to have fun, make new friends, and explore. The Eastern Shore Family YMCA located in Onley, VA has been hosting a fun-filled summer camp for children ages 5-12 for more than 10 years. New this year, transportation is available from the Northampton County YMCA in Cape Charles. This option will allow children along the Shore to enjoy the magic of summer camp.

Full day camp is offered at the Eastern Shore Family YMCA with drop off as early as 7:30am and pick up as late as 6pm. Camp is themed weekly to deliver a unique, exciting experience throughout the summer from Paint Me Silly to Secret Agents to Camp’s Got Talent (explore weekly camp themes).

Enroll your child today for a summer of fun at the Y where new adventures and friendships await. If you’re not already a Y member, join the Y and save up to $440 per camper with your membership discount!

Learn more and enroll here.

