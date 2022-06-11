On May 26th the Onancock Elks Lodge held the ESVA’s inaugural Best Bartender Competition to benefit the Lodge’s Medical Assistance Fund and each bartender represented a local organization or Charity that would also receive a portion of the proceeds, with the winning bartender’s organization receiving the majority. The evening was enjoyed by approximately 80 attendees and lots of moola was raised and a great time was had by all.

The top 3 finishers were Cassie Pruitt in 3rd, Stephen Lipscomb in 2nd and the top bartender was Theresa Fahy.

The donations are: G.O.A.T. House Wrestling Club $2145.75 American Cancer Society $997.75 National Breast Cancer Foundation $792.00 Area 19 Special Olympics $607.50 Nandua Booster Club $603.75 Walk to End Alzheimer’s $410.25 March of Dimes $307.00.