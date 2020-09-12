Last month, the YMCA of the Chesapeake, which includes the David Lansberger YMCA on Chincoteague, launched its 2020 Annual Campaign at all eleven of its locations across Delmarva. Funds raised through the Annual Campaign support the organization’s programs and operations and ensure that no one is turned away from due to inability to pay.

The YMCA has set the ambitious goal of raising $770,000 through this year’s fundraising effort that continues through the end of the year. Donations may be made to support the initiatives of a specific branch or designated towards the YMCA’s greatest need.

“This is an unprecedented time in our community,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Our services are in demand now more than ever as we have shifted resources to meet critical frontline needs created by COVID-19 and continued to provide our traditional programming the best we are able. We are encouraging all of Delmarva to step up this year and participate in our Annual Campaign so we can continue providing the support and opportunities our communities rely on.”

Over the past year, funds raised through the YMCA’s Annual Campaign have: removed financial barriers for emergency childcare for children of essential workers, conducted wellness checks for seniors and our most vulnerable neighbors, hosted food drives in partnership with the Maryland Food Bank, maintained critical, evidence-based programming supporting cancer survivors, those managing arthritis or at risk of falling and those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease through LiveSTRONG, Enhance Fitness and Rock Steady Boxing Programs, provided opportunities for kids to learn, grow and thrive through youth sports, swim lessons and after school and enrichment programs, provided access and opportunity for every individual living in our community through our Open Doors Program, turning no one away due to the inability to pay, and much, much more.

Individuals are encouraged to donate online by visiting www.ymcachesapeake.org/give/giving.

