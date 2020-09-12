The Eastern Shore of Virginia reported no change in any COVID-19 metrics in Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore processed 177 tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia reported 1,047 additional COVID-19 test positives in Saturday’s report, with 153 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports statewide current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 57 to 723.

11 additional confirmed deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia processed 15,910 tests for a test positive rate of 6.5%.

