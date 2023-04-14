Heather Williamson

Heather Williamson joins the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission as the new Director of Destination Development.

Growing up in the wild and wonderful mountains of West Virginia, Heather started her hospitality career at the world-renowned Greenbrier Resort. During this time, she found her passion in creating memories for others. Her experience at the Greenbrier inspired her to acquire her undergraduate and Master in Business Administration at Fairmont State University. During her masters program she worked with the School of Business and Aviation as a Graduate Assistant focusing in media marketing and advising for the Business and Aviation Department.

Following her career in higher education, Heather and her husband Shawn relocated to the ESVA. They were attracted to the coastal charm and innovative aerospace industry, which allowed them both to pursue their professional careers. In 2023, they welcomed their daughter Ember to the world.

For the past two years she worked as the Marketing & Events Coordinator for the Comfort Suites and Key West Cottages on Chincoteague Island. Through her career she focused on all elements of PR, multimedia, photography, social media, and content creation. In addition to the marketing elements of her career, she assisted in negotiating government contracts and event coordination.

“The ESVA Tourism Commission is thrilled to welcome Heather to our team. Her wealth of knowledge and experience will continue to promote Tourism here on the Eastern Shore of Virginia for years to come.” Stated Executive Director, Robert Sabbatini

Heather’s mission as the new Director of Destination Development is to create memories that last a lifetime. Her goal in this position is to bring advancements to the Eastern Shore, uphold cultural values, facilitate relationships between local businesses, industry, and ESVA visitors.”

To contact the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission please call 757-787-8268.