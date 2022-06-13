Coastal Country Prize Package

The Annual WESR & Coastal Country Father’s Day Contest begins today.

Every morning this week, listeners to 103.3 FM WESR and 105.7 FM & AM 1330 Coastal country will have two chances to qualify and qualifiers have 1 in 5 chance of winning Friday’s Grand Prizes to be awarded just before noon.

The WESR grand prize package includes a $50 Gift Certificate from OBS Onancock, a $50 Gift Certificate from Mallards at the wharf in Onancock, a two person two hour Onancock Creek Kayak Trip from Burnham Giudes, Onan., a three month membership to E.S. Family YMCA in Onley, a synthetic Blend Oil Change from Moe’s Service Center, New Church ($24.99), a $50 Gift Certificate from Sandpiper Marine Accomac, (Rt. 13 Tasley), and a $25 Gift Certificate from Thomas Gardens T’s Corner New Church.

The Coastal Country grand prize package includes a golf lamp from Vance’s Furniture and Appliances, a $50 gift certificate from the Blarney Stone Pub, a tumber, ball cap and more from Marker 29 Design, Fishing Tackle and gear from ES Outfitters, a $25 gift certificate to Shore Produce, Peanuts from Uniques & Antiques, a $20 Gift Certificate to the Book Bin, a NEBO Armor 3 flashlight from Jaxon’s, Bloody Mary Crab Mix and grilling herbs from Blue Crab Bay Company and a Total Car Care Package from Preston Ford in Kelley.

Listen every morning this week for your chance to be a winner on either 103.3 FM WESR or 105.7 FM and AM 1330 Coastal Country!

.