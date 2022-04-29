Sunny skies and highs in the low 60s is the forecast for the Historic Garden Tour scheduled for Saturday. After an abbreviated event due to COVID last year, this year’s event features four homes, three in Northampton County and one in Belle Haven in southern Accomack County. The event features Tower Hill at 3018 Bowden Landing Rd near Cape Charles, Eyre Hall at 3215 Eyre Hall Drive Cheriton, The Jeffry at 5243 Tickitank Way in Machipongo and Windingdale at 35344 Windingdale Drive in Belle Haven.

Tickets are $40 and must be purchased online. There will be no tickets sold at the homes this year. The homes are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

