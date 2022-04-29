Even though gas prices have increased 30 cents a gallon over the last week, the General Assembly punted on legislation that would temporarily roll back the gas tax.

On a bipartisan vote, a Senate committee defeated legislation the governor requested that would roll back the gas tax, then gradually restore it after a three-month holiday. A House version of the measure is still alive but would almost certainly meet the same fate once sent to the Senate.

Opponents claimed that there was no guarantee that gas tax savings would be passed on to consumers since the tax is paid to the state by fuel distributors. Some other states including Maryland offered motorists some relief temporarily eliminating he tax. Maryland restored the tax on April 16.

Democrats claimed that the actual savings per household would not be significant enough to restrict cash flow to the transportation fund.

However gas prices have again hit $4.15 a gallon for regular as of Thursday.

In brief remarks to reporters, Youngkin said he was disappointed.

“It’s Virginians’ money, not government’s money. … I’m really disappointed that the Democrats don’t see that,” he said.

.