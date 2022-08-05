Picture courtesy of Jay Fleming’s Go Fund Me Campaign.

A water spout made landfall on Smith Island in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay Thursday evening as a line of storms moved across the area.

According to reports, the tornado damaged and destroyed homes and businesses in Ewell and Rhodes Point.

Video courtesy of David Somers captured the scene.

According to Jay Fleming, a photographer who frequently works on Smith and Tangier Islands, the Tyler Family Bed & Breakfast had its roof completely ripped off. The 100 year old building was just restored. A fuel dock was also reportedly damaged and boats were capsized in Sheep Pen Gut and Levering Creek.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries from the tornado.

A GoFundMe has been set up for cleanup and recovery for the residents affected on the Island.

