- Outdoor Storage Shed 5w x3d x6’t, Metal Garden Shed, Galvanized Steel with Lockable Door Mounted on a 4′ x 8′ x 3/4″ treated plywood. This can be transported assembled. $250.00 Cash,1995 Boston Whaler Montauk 17′ 2007 Evinrude E-Tec 370 hours1995 Caulkins galvanized trailer MANY EXTRAS $16,000.00 Cash, 40” Flat Screen “SPECTRA”Has built -in DVD player, remote & 8′ DCMI cable. $300.00 cash Call/Text 985.498.6860
- 98 Jeep Grand Cherokee good shape needs engine $700 clean title 443-523-5741
- Old clam basket $10 each 3 for $25, 2 live traps for cats racoons etc. $35.00, 2 implements a disc and plow that can be pulled behind large grass cutter $50 757-387-7506
- FS 23 ft. formula cuddy cabin boat new engine new out drive ready to go fishing turn key boat make reasonable offer 609-780-4960
- 4,000 pressure washer $200 757-709-8310
- 2004 Ford Sport Trac p/u for sale , 2 acres land for sale 757-387-9029
- For sale antique oak table, leather recliner, set of Chevy 16″ 6 lug wheels/tires $25 757-331-1911
- For sale acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, Black fridge/freezer 2 door $200, LF someone to do yard work possible trade scrap metal for work 757-710-5238
- For sale new collapsible crutches $50, collapsible walker $99, walker $25 757-787-2616
- Looking for a home for pet box turtle 757-442-3366
- Ice box free 757-710-3630
- LF 22″ wheels, for sale 1998 Dodge p/u, 4-5 riding mowers for sale 757-350-9849
- 2002 Mustang convertible V-6 engine needs battery 757-894-1653
- Fish pond with Koi fish 757-894-7078
- LTB front tine tiller 757-710-6951
