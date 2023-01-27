Walgreens in Onley in reportedly packing its bags and calling it quits.

ShoreDailyNews.com heard the store closing was coming in December, but last month the company didn’t return inquiries about the store and the store manager said he was unaware of it. Then Monday, a local resident went to pick up a prescription and saw employees clearing the shelves and a sign on the door that read the store was closing.

The sign stated they would be closing their doors at 3:00 PM on February 17 and moving all the pharmacy business to their Exmore location. An employee in the store confirmed the sign’s validity.