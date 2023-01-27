By Linda Cicoira

Prison terms totaling 15 years and three months were suspended this week in Northampton Circuit Court for a 34-year-old Machipongo man.

Brandon Dale Lilly, of Bell Lane, will be on supervised probation for five years. He was given five years with all suspended for stealing Timothy Gray’s vehicle on Aug. 8, 2022. Lilly was initially indicted on a count of carjacking in connection with that crime.

Other suspended terms included five years for uttering on Sept. 12, 2021; three months for obtaining money by false pretenses on Sept 12, 2021, and five years for attempted grand larceny on Sept. 29, 2021. The sentences were set to run consecutively.

Forty-one-year-old Casey Lodge James, of Landing Road in Machipongo, was given a 12-month suspended sentence for destruction of less than $1,000 worth of property on April 29, which is a misdemeanor. She was initially charged with a felony.

At an arraignment, 37-year-old Sean Lee White, of Cedar Street in Pocomoke, Md., pleaded not guilty to a third offense of DWI in 10 years, a felony, and driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit, a misdemeanor, in connection with July 14 incidents. He requested a jury trial, which was set for July.