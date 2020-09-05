All Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were in changed for a second consecutive day according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 91 tests in Saturday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 0%

Virginia reported 932 additional COVID-19 test positives in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with 16 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide fell by 13 to 813.

Virginia also reported no new COVID-19 deaths, confirmed or probable, statewide in Saturday’s update.

.