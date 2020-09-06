School is in Session
Let Chincoteague Island Be Your Classroom
With so many school systems opting for virtual learning for the 2020 Fall Semester and many families choosing to homeschool, your student’s classroom has become mobile. High speed internet can make learning fun while the family enjoys some extra days by the seaside. Chincoteague and Assateague Islands have always been a natural classroom brimming with adventure on the miles of trails, along the sandy shorelines of the Atlantic Ocean, or fishing the waters of the surrounding channels. Here are some ideas to enhance your child’s curriculum while having an awesome time in the #1 USAToday 10Best Best Coastal Small Town.
SCIENCE & MATH
- Collect shells and study the creatures who lived in them
- Learn about the maritime forest
- Go clamming, crabbing or fishing–learn how from our knowledgeable bait and tackle shops and charterboat captains
- Learn about marine life from an EcoTour guide (boat and kayak)
- Watch a rocket launch carrying cargo to the International Space Station (next Antares launch scheduled for no earlier than September 29, 2020)
- See Aqua Farms where oysters and clams are raised on one of the many boat cruises offered by experienced captains
- Experience fall waterfowl migration (peak around Thanksgiving) on the Atlantic Flyway
- See Monarch Butterflies migrate in September
- Use your allowance to purchase an item in our unique shops and make sure you get the correct change!
- STEM classes and resources available
HISTORY & CULTURE
- See the Chincoteague Wild Ponies and find out how they came to be on this barrier island
- See a fun Horse Show at a nearby farm
- See the Assateague Lighthouse and learn why lighthouses are important
- Learn about Chincoteague and the Delmarva Peninsula’s rich histories at area museums
- Take a guided tour of historic downtown or a self-guided tour of the island
- Learn about Misty of Chincoteague with the Misty Trail Map
ENGLISH & READING
- Journal your experience
- Write themed papers for individual classes
- Visit book stores and island library for inspiration and resources
- Read on the beach while listening to the waves
PHYSICAL EDUCATION & RECESS
- Explore nature on a trail riding on a nearby horse farm
- Hike and bike nature trails
- Have fun with go carts, mini golf, bowling and more
- Swim in the Atlantic Ocean (until it gets too cold!)
- Enjoy playground equipment at Veterans Memorial Park
ART
- Visit a decoy carver workshop
- Visit an artist studio or gallery
- Create your own art from your experiences
- Make your own jewelry at a craft shop
ELECTIVES
- Photography opportunities abound
- Delight in coastal cuisine
- Prepare your own meals from the abundance of the sea
Create lesson plans or find ways to enhance an existing school program. Plan your fall classroom getaway at www.ChincoteagueChamber.com.
