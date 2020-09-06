School is in Session

Let Chincoteague Island Be Your Classroom

With so many school systems opting for virtual learning for the 2020 Fall Semester and many families choosing to homeschool, your student’s classroom has become mobile. High speed internet can make learning fun while the family enjoys some extra days by the seaside. Chincoteague and Assateague Islands have always been a natural classroom brimming with adventure on the miles of trails, along the sandy shorelines of the Atlantic Ocean, or fishing the waters of the surrounding channels. Here are some ideas to enhance your child’s curriculum while having an awesome time in the #1 USAToday 10Best Best Coastal Small Town.

SCIENCE & MATH

Collect shells and study the creatures who lived in them

Learn about the maritime forest

Go clamming, crabbing or fishing–learn how from our knowledgeable bait and tackle shops and charterboat captains

Learn about marine life from an EcoTour guide (boat and kayak)

Watch a rocket launch carrying cargo to the International Space Station (next Antares launch scheduled for no earlier than September 29, 2020)

See Aqua Farms where oysters and clams are raised on one of the many boat cruises offered by experienced captains

Experience fall waterfowl migration (peak around Thanksgiving) on the Atlantic Flyway

See Monarch Butterflies migrate in September

Use your allowance to purchase an item in our unique shops and make sure you get the correct change!

STEM classes and resources available

HISTORY & CULTURE

See the Chincoteague Wild Ponies and find out how they came to be on this barrier island

See a fun Horse Show at a nearby farm

See the Assateague Lighthouse and learn why lighthouses are important

Learn about Chincoteague and the Delmarva Peninsula’s rich histories at area museums

Take a guided tour of historic downtown or a self-guided tour of the island

Learn about Misty of Chincoteague with the Misty Trail Map

ENGLISH & READING

Journal your experience

Write themed papers for individual classes

Visit book stores and island library for inspiration and resources

Read on the beach while listening to the waves

PHYSICAL EDUCATION & RECESS

Explore nature on a trail riding on a nearby horse farm

Hike and bike nature trails

Have fun with go carts, mini golf, bowling and more

Swim in the Atlantic Ocean (until it gets too cold!)

Enjoy playground equipment at Veterans Memorial Park

ART

Visit a decoy carver workshop

Visit an artist studio or gallery

Create your own art from your experiences

Make your own jewelry at a craft shop

ELECTIVES

Photography opportunities abound

Delight in coastal cuisine

Prepare your own meals from the abundance of the sea

Create lesson plans or find ways to enhance an existing school program. Plan your fall classroom getaway at www.ChincoteagueChamber.com.

.