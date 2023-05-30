The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is looking for volunteer help at its new Doe Creek Nature Preserve.

With the new addition of property on the Eastern Shore, Joe Collins, Manager of the Eastern Shore WMA’s is always looking for help with general maintenance, habitat management, invasive species removal, trash pickup and wildlife surveys.

There are also opportunities to be hunter education, fishing education and boater education instructors.

We can use a couple hours a week or as much time as you have available.

If you have questions, you can also contact Joe Koch (cook), Region 1 Volunteer Coordinator at 757.236.7618.