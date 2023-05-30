Although state news is well stocked with stories regarding primary elections in June around the state, Accomack County Voter Registrar Angel Shrieves has announced that none of the localities on the Eastern Shore will be having primary elections that are run by local government.

One of the parties may have a nominating event but you will need to contact the party chairs for that information.

The next election is the November 7, 2023 election. For more information, please contact the Accomack County Voter Registration Office at 757-787-2935 or the Northampton County Voter Registration Office at 757-678-0480 or visit the Virginia Department of Elections Website at www.elections.virginialgov/castint-a-ballot.

.