Memorial Day weekend is here, and nice summer weather is finally set to take hold beginning Sunday on the Eastern Shore.

The Virginia Conservation Police want to remind folks to have fun out on the water this Memorial Day Weekend, but to be careful.

Here is Virginia Conservation Officer Tony Peninno discussing the current water temperature:

Pennino also reminds you the importance of having a sober boat operator.

Boaters should remember the Eastern Shore winter’s often shift channels and bars, and boaters should operate cautiously on your first time out this summer.

Tony’s full interview on Coffee with Kelley can be seen below: