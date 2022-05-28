The BIC’s Art and Music on the Farm festival offers fine art and treasures from local artists and artisans, as well as traditional roots music played by celebrated musicians from across Virginia, all in an inviting, family-friendly setting. Whether you prefer to sip wine, peruse the eye-catching art and delve into the history of Virginia musical styles or you and your children want to enjoy funnel cakes, a children’s art activity and plan a fun summer garden, you will find something to tickle your fancy.

Everyone will revel in the toe-tapping, hand-clapping sounds of gospel, folk, and bluegrass from this year’s line-up of highly acclaimed Virginia bands. And, don’t forget the intimate workshops with the performers, hosted by music historian Gregg Kimball. The BIC is able to bring these high-caliber musicians to the Eastern Shore thanks to grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. Click here for more information about Virginia’s music traditions and The Crooked Road.

In addition to the music, the Farm is filled with some of the finest art in the region: over 30 artists and artisans will have their paintings, plants, and crafts for sale. There are also food and beverages (including local wine, beer, soft drinks, and iced coffee) available for purchase. Children can participate in a free and fun art activity.

A Memorial Day Cornhole Tournament will be held Saturday, May 28 starting at noon at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club. The tournament is open to all with a $50 entry fee per team. Pre-registration is available through the scoreholio app. There will be music with Chris Case. For more information, call 757-787-1525.

Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, 30540 Depot Street, New Church, Va., 54th Anniversary on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM. Featured Preacher: Apostle Dr. Lenwood Wright from Miracle Temple of Faith Ministries, Inc., Bloxom, Va.

.