SUFFOLK—Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews continue to work around-the-clock to clear and treat state-maintained roads as snowfall continues throughout Hampton Roads. Motorists must delay or avoid travel through at least Saturday evening for their safety and to allow crews the space to work safely and efficiently clearing and treating the roadways.

Progress has been made on roadways, with sections of interstates and county primary routes in minor condition, and state-maintained primary routes on the Eastern Shore–where the region’s heaviest amounts of snowfall have been reported–are in moderate condition with partial snow coverage. Crews throughout the area are continuing to clear snow and treat the roads with salt to break down ice and apply sand in critical spots to enhance traction for vehicles. As high winds continue, crews are also assisting with the removal of any downed trees, branches and debris that fall across the roads.

While snow is currently forecasted to fall through late morning, high winds and freezing temperatures will persist through Saturday evening, with the continued potential for reduced visibility, icy conditions and downed trees and power lines. The windy conditions may also cause snow to drift back onto plowed roads resulting in slick road conditions.

Refreeze on the roadways is highly possible as the region experiences sub-freezing temperatures throughout the weekend, resulting in unsafe travel conditions. When snow or ice is on roadways, travel is hazardous and should be avoided. Any wet spots on the roadways should be considered ice. Motorists are reminded that bridges and overpasses freeze before roads, and caution should be exercised if travel is absolutely necessary.

Motorists should continue to monitor changing weather and road conditions throughout the duration of the inclement weather.

If travel is unavoidable: