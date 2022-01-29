Picture courtesy of the Virginia State Police.

A 12-year-old girl died Friday morning after a three-vehicle crash on Route 13 near Bayford Road in Northampton County.

Another 13-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries, while a third child, a 15-year-old old girls’ injuries are not considered life-threatening. A 33-year-old woman also sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened near 9108 Lankford Highway, just south of Bayford Road.

The crash was first reported just before 7:30 a.m.

State police said in an update Friday afternoon that the scene has cleared as of 3:45 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Northampton County school bus was stopped in the left southbound lanes of Route 12 with its safety lights flashing and its stop sign deployed.

A 2016 GMC pickup truck was stopped next to the school bus in the right lane along with a 2007 Toyota Yaris.

As those vehicles were stopped, a third vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-250 driven by Joseph Castiglia, rear-ended the Toyota and pushed it into the GMC truck.

The impact killed the 12-year-old girl in the backseat of the Toyota and seriously injuries another 13-year-old girl who was also sitting in the backseat. The 13-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk with life-threatening injuries.

The Toyota’s driver, a 33-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old girl sitting in the front passenger seat were injured, but their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. They were transported to a medical facility from the scene.

Neither of the people in the pickup trucks reported any injuries, state police said.

Charges are pending, but police did not specify who they’re against or what they were.

Notification has been made to the family of the 12-year-old child.

.