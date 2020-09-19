The Eastern Shore reported one fewer COVID-19 test positive in Saturday morning’s report from the VDH. All other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 75 tests in Saturday’s numbers.

Virginia reported 876 additional COVID-19 test positives with 77 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports currrent COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 13 statewide to 661.

32 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with nine additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health is saying increased numbers being reported this week is from backlogged data. VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information. A backlog of death data is expected to be added 15 through September 21.

.