Beginning Monday, April 5, the Virginia Department of Health’s Eastern Shore Health District (ESHD), in partnership with Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. (ESRHS) and Riverside Medical Group (Riverside), will open up COVID-19 vaccines to our entire Eastern Shore of VA population.

“We have vaccinated the vast majority of our Phase 1 population who have expressed interest in getting the vaccine. We are excited to be able to open vaccine eligibility to our entire Shore community” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Richardson, of the Eastern Shore Health District.

For many weeks now, ESHD has been collaborating with our partners at Riverside and ESRHS to deliver vaccines to the Eastern Shore community. That work will continue as we strive to get vaccines administered as quickly and safely as possible. Please understand we do not get to “choose” which vaccine is sent to us. All are effective and the best one is the one we have available.

If you are in Phase 2 (general population) and wish to receive a vaccine, please contact your primary care provider. For those not having a primary care provider, Eastern Shore Rural Health will provide you a vaccine. Please contact them directly to schedule your appointment. If you were eligible under Phase 1, and wish to receive a vaccine, please contact the Health Department at 757-787-5880 and we will set you up with an appointment.

Receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 does not mean life goes back to pre-pandemic times but each vaccination gets us closer. It is still important to wear a mask, social distance and practice good hand hygiene. Even after receiving the vaccine, it will remain important to continue masking, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowded areas when in public spaces or when you are around others who have not been vaccinated. Remember it takes 2 weeks after your last vaccination for the vaccine to become fully effective.

We sincerely appreciate the patience our community has exhibited as we worked to vaccinate those who are most susceptible to a negative health outcome and at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. We ask that you continue to be patient with us as we open vaccine eligibility to all; we are devoting every available resource to this effort and vaccine supply remains limited.

For more information about Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

.