The Eastern Shore reported 12 additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with six in both Accomack and Northampton County. Northampton also added one additional COVID-19 hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 66 tests for a test positive rate of 18%.

As of Friday morning, 10,647 individuals(32.5% of the population*) in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,729(20.5% of the population*) have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 5,126(43.1% of the population*) have been given the first shot and 3,413(28.7% of the population*) have been given both.

Virginia reported 1,010 additional COVID-19 test positives with 528 additional probable cases.

12 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide but probable COVID deaths statewide were revised downward by 1.

*Based on 2019 population estimates from the US Census Bureau.

.