August 6-8, 2021. The 3-day sales tax holiday starts the first Friday in August at 12:01 am and ends the following Sunday at 11:59 pm.

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

Eligible items include:

Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.

.

Broadwater Academy Ad