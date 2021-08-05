MISSING – A RED TOY POODLE FROM SHIELDS BRIDGE ROAD, BELLE HAVEN. A MALE, BETWEEN 7 – 8 POUNDS. NOT WEARING A COLLAR. HE ANSWERS TO LEO. PLEASE CALL 709 0981 IF YOU SEE LEO.
