By Linda Cicoira

A Savageville man, who was given a suspended 10-year prison term in 2019 for his part in a widespread conspiracy to kill an Eastern Shore Drug Task Force informant, was arraigned for other violent crimes Thursday, in Accomack Circuit Court.

Thirty-year-old Deshawn Markiese Drummond entered pleas of not guilty to attempted murder, robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He requested a jury trial, which was set for July 2022. Drummond was allowed to remain free on bond.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tommy Anthony Brown Jr., of Oak Hall, will be tried with Drummond, who is his brother. Brown is charged with malicious maiming and robbery in connection with the same incidents. He also entered not guilty pleas and remains free on bond.

Gilbert Johnson Sr., of New Church, the victim of the attempted murder and maiming, said in a previous hearing that he and Brown have known each other for years and often have conflicts that end with the two being friends again. The men were having an altercation on Oct. 19, 2020, when Drummond “appeared out of nowhere” and started shooting at Johnson, the victim said. He added that “Brown did not have a gun.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said he has not offered the defendants plea bargains “at this time.”

In the murder-for-hire trial, Drummond told the court that Evron Terrell Strand Sr. “wanted to get off his charges” so he used codes to tell Drummond to kill the informant. “I’m telling you how the streets (are) … at first he said whatever I needed and pick a car out of his yard” as payment. “I made no attempt … I’m pleading guilty to where I was on the phone” with Strand, Drummond said.

