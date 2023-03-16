By Linda Cicoira

Two people were indicted this week in Northampton County for alleged violent crimes.

Forty-nine-year-old Ernest Daniel Stith, of Anne Road in Exmore, was indicted on a count of maliciously shooting 32-year-old Daniel Wood, also of Exmore, on Nov. 15, 2022. Stith was also indicted on counts of use of a firearm in a felony and possession of gun by felon. In addition, Stith was charged with reckless handling of firearm, which is a misdemeanor.

Another set of charges resulted in indictments for Stith on counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, possession with intent to distribute more than an ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of the illegal substance.

Thirty-five-year-old Darelle LeMart Biddle, of Bainbridge Boulevard in Norfolk, was indicted on a count of attempting to rob another by using physical force on Dec. 7, 2022.