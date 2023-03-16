Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC, power supplier of A&N Electric Cooperative), announced the construction timeline for rebuilding a half-mile portion of the Wallops–Chincoteague Transmission Line along State Route 175 (Chincoteague Road) in Accomack County. It begins one-quarter mile north of the Wallops Island National Wildlife Refuge sign on Route 175 and travels northeast ending one-quarter mile southwest of NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center.

The Wallops–Chincoteague Rebuild Project replaces aging transmission poles to ensure continued reliable electric service to ANEC members. The project also moves some of the transmission line underground and to a new route directly parallel to Chincoteague Road. The first phase of construction involves the creation of a protective underground duct bank, which is a structure with multiple conduits encased in concrete to house electric lines. This plan accommodates new pole height regulations for the Wallops Flight Facility runway and minimizes environmental impacts to the Simoneaston Bay.

“ODEC is committed to being a good neighbor and cares about protecting the environment in Accomack County. We are minimizing local disruptions by pausing construction during the high tourism season and moving the route away from the marsh of Simoneaston Bay,” said ODEC’s Senior Vice President of Power Supply Chris Cosby.

Wallops-Chincoteague Rebuild Project Construction Timeline:

January 2023: Construction began

May 2023: Construction pauses before Memorial Day Weekend and for the summer vacation season; Right-of-way restored and seeded

September 2023: Construction resumes following Labor Day Weekend

December 2023: Remove existing transmission poles; Construction complete

The Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity was approved by the State Corporation Commission in June 2021. These lines will be within the existing and new right-of-way in Accomack County.

About ODEC:

Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, ODEC is a not-for-profit, member-owned, power supply cooperative. It supplies the wholesale power requirements of its 11-member electric distribution cooperatives, which provide reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million people in 70 counties in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Learn more at www.odec.com.