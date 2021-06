Two explosions were heard in Onancock Thursday morning. At around 11 a.m. they were reported. According to a witness the explosions were traced to electrical sparks from an exposed power cable. ANEC responded to the scene.

According to a firefighter, because of the way the cables are built the chance of the sparks resulting in a fire are unlikely. There was a brief power interruption in the area until the power was restored. No real damage or injuries were reported.

