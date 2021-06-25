ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA – June 25, 2021 – Local book lovers can join thousands of readers around the world in reading a debut mystery/thriller eBook during the Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. Through July 12, patrons of the Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) can borrow for free and read copies of this summer’s selection, S.F. Kosa’s “The Quiet Girl,” with no waitlists or holds. This is a fun summer reading event for adults and an opportunity to read the debut novel by S.F. Kosa.

The Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an eBook through public libraries. The Quiet Girl can be read on all major computers and devices through free Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®”. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

ESPL readers can solve the mystery by visiting https://espl.org/how-do-i/audiobooks-and-ebooks/ to download the Libby app on their desktop or mobile device. The Big Library Read also offers an online discussion board and a live author interview on July 7th (registration required) at biglibraryread.com. This free program runs for two weeks and only requires an ESPL library card to get started. Apply for a library card online at https://esplva.booksys.net/opac/espl/#menuHome, or visit an ESPL location to apply in person. Contact ESPL with any questions about this program at (757)787-3400 between 10 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

