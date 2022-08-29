By Linda Cicoira

The trial of a suspect in the May 2019 murder of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven, was continued Thursday so the defense could review new undisclosed evidence.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III, of Accomack Circuit Court, was scheduled to hear charges of murder, attempted robbery, and firearm offenses against Lavar Heath, of Onancock. The cases were listed on the docket as uncontested.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan told the judge that a witness gave information that contradicted other evidence in the case. “We believe that it is prudent to give (defense lawyer) Mr. (Brandon) Wilder the opportunity” to investigate further.

Wilder was unsure if his client would change his plea due to the new information. The trial was reset for Sept. 8.

Last week, 25-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames, of Killmontown Road, in Melfa, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related charges in connection with the incident. Nyxavier (Ny) Riekem Snead, of Belle Haven, who was 17 at the time of the murder, has also been charged in connection with the death.

