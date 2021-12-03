By Linda Cicoira

Three suspects charged with the May 29, 2019 murder of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven will not be tried together, Judge W. Revell Lewis III of Accomack Circuit Court determined Thursday

The prosecution’s motion was denied in order to provide fair trials for all the defendants.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox said the “joiner” was requested because the same witnesses would be called by the prosecution, it was a single act of murder, it would make for a more economical trial, and it served in the best “judicial interest.”

Defense lawyers for Bronta Jamar Ames of Melfa; Nyxavier (Ny) Riekem Snead of Belle Haven, and Lavar Heath of Onancock, disagreed.

Their arguments included that the three attorneys would need their own strikes when choosing a jury, they would not have the ability to cross examine or question the codefendants The lawyers are Garrett Dunham, Brandon Wilder, and Kelly Vasta.

Rogers, who lived on the same street as Snead, was found shot to death in his car on Boggs Road in Painter. The Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Court records state when Investigator Meghan Patterson arrived on the scene, she saw “the deceased had what appeared to be a bullet wound in his chest and there appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield of the vehicle.”

It was disclosed during the proceeding that Snead has made no statements to authorities while the other two defendants had spoken to officers. One attorney said the comments are very unreliable because “they are self-serving.”

The men are accused of premeditated murder, armed robbery, and related firearms offenses.

